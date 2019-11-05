Century-Old Shipwreck Atop Niagara Falls Breaks Free, Creeps Closer To The Edge

A shipwreck that’s been stuck for a century near the edge of Niagara Falls broke free last week and crept toward Horseshoe Falls.

Niagara Parks in Ontario, Canada said the iron scow was hit by severe weather on Halloween and moved about 164 feet downriver.

“The scow shifted,” said Jim Hill, senior manager of heritage for the organization, adding that the storm flipped the ship on its side and spun it around.

“It could be stuck there for days or it could be stuck there for years,” he said in a video released by the parks online. “It’s anyone’s guess.”