Nick Cordero's Wife Remembers Him As A 'Very Special Man': 'I’m Heartbroken'

Cordero had been fighting the coronavirus since March and entered intensive care at the end of that month. In the following weeks, he had his leg amputated, was in a medically induced coma, went into septic shock, had two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis and needed a temporary pacemaker inserted.

He succumbed to complications from the disease on Sunday morning at age 41. The “Rock of Ages” star is survived by Kloots and their infant son, Elvis.

Kloots has been remarkably upbeat on social media throughout Cordero’s trials and since his passing, posting various videos and photographs to honor his memory.

On Tuesday, she shared a heartbreaking Instagram post about their five-year relationship that looked back on their time together.

“Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together,” she wrote in the caption. “We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways. He would always look at me and say, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you.”