Coronavirus-Stricken Actor Nick Cordero May Need A Double Lung Transplant

Broadway actor Nick Cordero lost his right leg to COVID-19, and a lot more has to happen before he can get back to where he was physically.

His wife, actor Amanda Kloots, told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday that while Cordero no longer has the coronavirus and is no longer in a coma, the long-term prognosis suggests that he might eventually need a double lung transplant.

“We think that that is most likely the possibility,” Kloots said. “A 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live. … That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”