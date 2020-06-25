Nick Cordero's Wife Sees Him For First Time Since Coronavirus Hospitalisation

Coronavirus-stricken actor Nick Cordero’s wife was able to visit him and hold his hand for the first time since he was hospitalised months ago for COVID-19 complications.

Personal trainer Amanda Kloots has been keeping fans abreast of what’s been happening with the Broadway star’s health on Instagram, updating followers with a heartfelt photo over the weekend showing her holding hands with Cordero.

It was the first time she had seen him in person in 79 days. Many hospitals ― including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where Cordero is being treated ― had restrictions on visitors because of the pandemic.

Kloots captioned the emotional photo with lyrics to Andy Grammer’s song “Don’t Give Up On Me.”