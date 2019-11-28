Nick Jonas Getting A Puppy From Priyanka Chopra Is The Best Wakeup Call

Nick Jonas is a sucker for surprises, especially one involving a puppy!
The singer woke up Tuesday to a German shepherd pawing him and licking his face ― a gift from Priyanka Chopra before their one-year wedding anniversary Dec. 1.
“I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on,” Jonas wrote with an Instagram clip of the pooch prodding him to rise and shine.
“So much cute in the same frame,” Chopra replied. “Happy almost anniversary baby.”
The dog’s name is Gino and he’s already got an Instagram with hundreds of thousands of followers. Not Jennifer Aniston great ― but impressive for a pup.