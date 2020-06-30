PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images Australia's Nick Kyrgios. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing at a crowded club on Sunday despite the world No. 7 pledging last week he would be self-isolating.

The video was posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted. There was no indication when the video was taken.

Zverev’s team have yet to respond to request for comment.

Zverev, 23, took part in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition event in Serbia and Croatia where Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

The German said he and his team had tested negative but would self-isolate and undergo regular testing.

“So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world,” Kyrgios said in an Instagram Story post.

“But one thing that stuck out for me was seeing Sascha Zverev again man, again, again. How selfish can you be?”