Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Pregnant On Instagram With Striking Baby Bump Snap

The 37-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself holding her bare baby bump.

Nicki Minaj has revealed she’s expecting her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

In another photo Minaj posted, she wrote: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Rumours have been swirling that Minaj is expecting her first child.

Back in May, she tweeted about having “cravings”. On Twitter, she was asked if she had been been cooking during the pandemic, to which she replied: “Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been really having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños.”

Fans were so convinced, many asked her to reveal her baby bump, to which she replied back: “In a couple of months, the world ain’t ready yet.”