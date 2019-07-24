Nicole Kidman doesn’t mind being a muse for husband Keith Urban, though his recent song about her put the Big Little Lies actress in an awkward spot during a radio interview.

The Australian star called into The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS-1065 on Sunday and addressed the slightly suggestive lyrics (for a country song, anyway) in his 2018 track, Gemini.

Host Kyle Sandilands asked Nicole what she thought of the song calling her “a maniac in bed.” The full lyric is: “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head.”

“I don’t censor his art, if I can be a muse for it,” Nicole said with a laugh, adding: “It is embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”