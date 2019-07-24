Nicole Kidman doesn’t mind being a muse for husband Keith Urban, though his recent song about her put the Big Little Lies actress in an awkward spot during a radio interview.
The Australian star called into The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS-1065 on Sunday and addressed the slightly suggestive lyrics (for a country song, anyway) in his 2018 track, Gemini.
Host Kyle Sandilands asked Nicole what she thought of the song calling her “a maniac in bed.” The full lyric is: “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in her head.”
“I don’t censor his art, if I can be a muse for it,” Nicole said with a laugh, adding: “It is embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”
The host then asked Nicole about another lyric: “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.”
“No! What?! Shut up, you’re making that up, Kyle! Shut up!” the actress said, giggling and seeming confused about whether the line was actually her husband’s lyric. “I’m not answering that ― that’s outrageous,” she protested.
Keith called the song and its suggestive lyrics “super sexy” in an interview with Rolling Stone last year. He wrote the song with pop singer Julia Michaels, and songwriters Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.
Keith said previously that after Julia Michaels wrote the “maniac” line, his “first reaction was, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’d say that.’ And she goes, ‘You pretty much just did,’” during their brainstorming session.
He added: “Again, it’s really one of the things I love about the way [Julia] writes. It’s unfiltered. It’s pure. It’s truth.
“It was such a playful song, that in the context of that kind of song, which is super sexy to begin with, it just went together for me.”
Keith told iNews in March that his wife loves the song. Maybe she just doesn’t love analysing it!
Listen to the song below: