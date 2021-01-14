Nicole Kidman Cast As Lucille Ball And Now Debra Messing Would Like A Word

No longer content with feuding with just one fellow redhead, Debra Messing has her sights set on Nicole Kidman after the ‘Big Little Lies’ star reportedly was cast as Lucille Ball in an upcoming Aaron Sorkin film.

Kidman will play the comedy icon in Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ alongside Javier Bardem, who will portray Ball’s former husband and “′ Love Lucy’ co-star Desi Arnaz, according to Deadline. The film will tell the story of one week of production of the classic sitcom as the couple “face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage,” the outlet reported.

Kidman’s casting sparked plenty of conversation online, with many questioning whether she’s the right fit for the role and offering their own suggestions. Cate Blanchett was previously set to star in the film.

Cue Messing, who nailed an impression of Ball’s ‘I Love Lucy’ character on the final season of ‘Will & Grace’ last year. She jumped into the controversy retweeting an endless stream of messages about why she should be in first position to star in Sorkin’s project.