Nicole Kidman Introduces 'Newest Member Of Family'

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Nicole Kidman has introduced the newest member of her family - pictured here with husband Keith Urban at the 53nd annual CMA Awards on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nicole Kidman’s latest Instagram post is purr-fect enough to break the internet. On Tuesday morning the 53-year-old Australian actress shared a photo and video introducing a new addition to her family. “Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis!” the ‘Big Little Lies’ star captioned her social media post, adding the hashtag, #rescuecat.

The image showed Nicole and her black and white furry pal affectionately touching noses, while the short video clip featured Louis rolling around on a bed as the actress called out his name. The post was instantly inundated with kind comments from fans. “Sooooo sweet!!!!” wrote makeup artist Angela Levin, while model Lily Aldridge put it oh so simply with a series of love hearts.

“Imagine being a homeless cat and then you randomly get adopted by Nicole Kidman lol. What a life!” another person commented. Nicole, who has two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban and adopted children Connor and Bella Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise, also has a pet dog in the family. “My first puppy... actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!” she captioned an adorable snap in July last year when introducing the pup, Julian to the rest of the world.