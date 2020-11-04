Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Nicole Kidman has urged fans in America to vote in the US Presidential Election, revealing she got her vote in early via mail.

Nicole Kidman has urged fans in America to vote in the US Presidential Election, revealing she already got her vote in early via mail. Check who is winning the US Election live count The 52-year-old actor, who was born in Hawaii, holds dual citizenship of both the United States and Australia. On Tuesday she shared a post on her Instagram Stories, telling followers, “Your vote counts”. “Mailed in my vote a month ago,” she wrote on the post. “Your vote counts. It’s the last day to vote in the US election.” Her post also featured a graphic with the ‘vote’ in red, white and blue.

In 2017 the ‘Big Little Lies’ star caused some controversy when she encouraged Americans to accept and support Donald Trump since he’d been elected. “I’m always reticent to start commenting politically; I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based,” Kidman explained in a wide-ranging interview with BBC Two about her film ‘Lion’. “So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whosever the president because that’s what the country’s based on.” “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go,” she added.

Nicole went on to explain that, regardless of who's in power, she would continue to support causes like women's health. However, she didn't seem to make the connection that those are the very rights that will be under attack when Trump would take office that month. "I'm very, very committed to women's issues in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for UN Women and I do a lot of travelling for them," she said. "I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that's something that's affected my family deeply. So they're my issues that I'm very attached to." Tuesday, or Wednesday in Australian time, is the last day US voters can cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Republican Trump and former democratic vice president Joe Biden are facing off at the top of the ticket. Also at stake is control of the Senate, House of Representatives and statehouses around the nation. Read the latest on the election around the US here.﻿ With additional reporting by Cole Delbyck (HuffPost US).