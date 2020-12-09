British TV chef Nigella Lawson wants you to know she doesn’t really think microwave is pronounced “me-crow-wav-vey”.

Lawson has spoken out after her hilarious way of referring to the kitchen gadget went viral.

Nigella sent the internet into meltdown when she debuted her unusual pronunciation during an episode of her BBC cookery show Cook Eat Repeat on Monday.

As she prepared to pour in some full-fat milk, she told viewers she had pre-heated it in the microwave...

And while it might have been pretty obvious she was joking, the cook still had to explain this to some people who evidently didn’t quite get that it was all in jest.

2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs at us but I was truly not expecting the way Nigella Lawson says microwave to be one of them — Nicholas Follows (@NicFollows) December 8, 2020

After one person tweeted that they initially thought Nigella was “being sarcastic” before “starting to think she really pronounces it like that”, she replied: “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

Nigella told another person that it was a “camp joke that becomes a habit”, which perhaps makes us love her even more.

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

I don’t know. A camp joke that becomes a habit — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

Her spokesperson has even issued a statement about the whole thing, which was read out on BBC radio on Wednesday morning.

“In a nutshell, it’s how Nigella refers to the microwave at home. It’s a bit of a family joke,” they said.

So there you go.