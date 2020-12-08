Nigella Lawson's Ridiculous Pronunciation Of 'Microwave' Is Truly Iconic

With her sumptuous and decadent style of cooking, a microwave isn’t something you’d commonly associate with Nigella Lawson.

Until now, that is.

The TV cook has sent the internet into meltdown with her ridiculous pronunciation of the beloved kitchen gadget.

Nigella was cooking up a storm on her show Cook Eat Repeat on Monday night, revealing her method for the best mash potato.

As she prepared to pour in some full-fat milk, she told viewers she had pre-heated it in the microwave.

Or as she put it, the “me-crow-wav-vay”.

Needless to say, a clip of Nigella saying “microwave” soon went viral online...

2020 has thrown a lot of curveballs at us but I was truly not expecting the way Nigella Lawson says microwave to be one of them — Nicholas Follows (@NicFollows) December 8, 2020

you will never hear me pronouncing microwave correctly again. thank you nigella lawson for changing my life — katie🪴 (@katiemedleyy) December 8, 2020

Thanks to @Nigella_Lawson I now know the RIGHT way to say microwave. Mee -Kro-wavé — Ashley Storrie (@ashleystorrie) December 8, 2020

.@Nigella_Lawson pronouncing microwave "me-cro-wah-vey" is Camp x — Peter D 🏳️‍🌈 (@peteradav93) December 8, 2020

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

Canny stop thinking about the way Nigella Lawson says Microwave — 🦋Molly Leitch🦋 (@molly_leitch) December 8, 2020

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — Queen of Quizzes (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

Thrilled @Nigella_Lawson has not only taught the nation how to correctly pronounce ‘nduja, but also mícrowavé. #cookeatrepeat — Matt (@Matt_in_London) December 7, 2020

How do I set Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave as my ringtone — Madeleine (@madsdugdale) December 8, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time Nigella has raised eyebrows with her latest cookery series.

She sparked hilarity when she told viewers how to make avocado toast in October, which was later discussed on Gogglebox.