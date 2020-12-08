Nigella Lawson's Ridiculous Pronunciation Of 'Microwave' Is Truly Iconic

With her sumptuous and decadent style of cooking, a microwave isn’t something you’d commonly associate with Nigella Lawson.
Until now, that is.
The TV cook has sent the internet into meltdown with her ridiculous pronunciation of the beloved kitchen gadget.
Nigella was cooking up a storm on her show Cook Eat Repeat on Monday night, revealing her method for the best mash potato.
As she prepared to pour in some full-fat milk, she told viewers she had pre-heated it in the microwave.
Or as she put it, the “me-crow-wav-vay”.
Needless to say, a clip of Nigella saying “microwave” soon went viral online...
Of course, this isn’t the first time Nigella has raised eyebrows with her latest cookery series.
She sparked hilarity when she told viewers how to make avocado toast in October, which was later discussed on Gogglebox.
Nigella Lawson Cook Eat Repeat airs on Mondays at 8pm on BBC Two.