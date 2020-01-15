YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Trans And Fans Shower Her In Love

Popular YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials has come out as transgender.

On Monday, the vlogger, whose real name is Nikkie de Jager, shared a 17-minute video titled, “I’m Coming Out.” In it, she laid out her journey as a trans woman and why she chose to talk about it now.

“Today I am here to share with you something that I always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances. It looks like that chance has been taken away from me so today I am taking back my own power,” she explained. “When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I am transgender.”

Nikkie said that she realized she was female from a very young age.

“By the age of 6, I grew my hair out. ... By the age of 7 or 8, I fully wore girls’ clothes only and it felt amazing,” she said, adding that as a teen she went on hormone therapy and growth stoppers, fully transitioning at 19.

The 25-year-old said that she had been “blackmailed” but did not name who threatened to expose her private information.

“I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to leak my story to the press,” Nikkie said, but she made clear later in the video that she feels liberated and that she “always wanted to share this” with her fans.

She also emphasized that she’s “still Nikkie. Nothing changes about that.”

“The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore or to look at me with different eyes. Or look at me in a different manner. ... At the end of the day I am still Nikkie,” she said.

In response to the video, many fans, fellow vloggers, members of the trans community and celebrities have come out on social media to praise Nikkie. They’ve also shared their distaste for whoever is allegedly blackmailing the YouTuber: