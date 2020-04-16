17 No-Bake Desserts For Everyone Who's Too Exhausted To Bake

If you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, you probably miss some creature comforts from days of yore ― like being able to make a quick run to the supermarket or bakery to satisfy a sweets craving.
If you’ve got a hankering for dessert but can’t be bothered to bake ― maybe you’re working from home, or you’re suddenly a home-school teacher, or both ― these no-bake recipes are just the quick fix you need.
Think chocolate peanut butter bars, no-bake tiramisu, a refrigerator cheesecake and so much more. Go socially distance yourself from your oven, because you don’t need it for these recipes.
Chocolate-Covered Brown Butter Krispie TreatsHalf Baked Harvest
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter BarsSally's Baking Addiction
No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter And Oatmeal CookiesBrown Eyed Baker
No-Bake S'mores CakeSally's Baking Addiction
No-Bake Chubby Hubby BarsBrown Eyed Baker
No-Bake CheesecakeI Am Baker
Easy No-Bake TiramisuAverie Cooks
No-Bake Triple Decker Peanut Butter S'mores BarsHalf Baked Harvest
No-Bake Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cereal BarsAverie Cooks
No-Bake Chewy Coconut Granola BarsSally's Baking Addiction
Death By Chocolate No-Bake Cheesecake BarsAverie Cooks
No-Bake Pumpkin Spice CookiesSprinkle Some Sugar
Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies (Vegan and Gluten-Free)Hummingbird High
No-Bake Heavenly Oreo DessertBrown Eyed Baker
No-Bake Triple Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chewy Cereal BarsAverie Cooks
Healthy No-Bake Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie BarsHalf Baked Harvest
No-Bake Creme BruléeCompletely Delicious