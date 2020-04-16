17 No-Bake Desserts For Everyone Who's Too Exhausted To Bake

If you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic, you probably miss some creature comforts from days of yore ― like being able to make a quick run to the supermarket or bakery to satisfy a sweets craving.

If you’ve got a hankering for dessert but can’t be bothered to bake ― maybe you’re working from home, or you’re suddenly a home-school teacher, or both ― these no-bake recipes are just the quick fix you need.