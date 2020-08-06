19 No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without A Machine

From coffee Oreo to vegan strawberry coconut ice cream, you don't need fancy equipment to make these treats.

Making ice cream at home is easy if you have an ice cream maker ― but it can be just as easy if you don’t.

Ice cream machines are surely magical, but they also have their downsides ― they can cost hundreds of dollars, and their canisters take up valuable space in your freezer while they’re chilling in advance of churning.

Your other resort is buying ice cream from the grocery store, but it’s often laden with hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and frankly, it doesn’t always taste as good as the imaginative flavours you can create yourself.

Below are 19 no-churn ice cream recipes you can make without an ice cream maker. The science behind these recipes has been tinkered with to eliminate the churning process, meaning they’re not quite like the traditional custard recipes you may be accustomed to. Their base typically foregoes eggs in favour of sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream, making it even easier to whip up. Give them a go!

1
No-Churn Coffee Oreo Ice Cream
How Sweet Eats
2
No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
Grandbaby Cakes
3
No-Churn Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk Ice Cream
Completely Delicious
4
No-Churn Caramel Cone Ice Cream
Orchids + Sweet Tea
5
No-Churn Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream
Butter Be Ready
6
Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Jessica In The Kitchen
7
Best No-Churn Cookies + Cream Ice Cream
Orchids + Sweet Tea
8
No-Churn S'mores Ice Cream
Completely Delicious
9
No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Orchids + Sweet Tea
10
Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Butter Be Ready
11
No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream
Orchids + Sweet Tea
12
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Swirl Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Jaylynn Little
13
No-Churn Minted White Chocolate Ice Cream
TK
14
No-Churn Coffee Caramel Ice Cream
A Classic Twist
15
No-Churn Raw Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Connoisseurus Veg
16
No Churn Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Pink Owl Kitchen
17
Peanut Butter and Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream
Rainbow Nourishments
18
Cinnamon Bun Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Rasa Malaysia
19
No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream with Circus Animal Cookie Crumbs
Hummingbird High
