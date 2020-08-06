19 No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without A Machine

Making ice cream at home is easy if you have an ice cream maker ― but it can be just as easy if you don’t.
Ice cream machines are surely magical, but they also have their downsides ― they can cost hundreds of dollars, and their canisters take up valuable space in your freezer while they’re chilling in advance of churning.
Your other resort is buying ice cream from the grocery store, but it’s often laden with hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and frankly, it doesn’t always taste as good as the imaginative flavours you can create yourself.
Below are 19 no-churn ice cream recipes you can make without an ice cream maker. The science behind these recipes has been tinkered with to eliminate the churning process, meaning they’re not quite like the traditional custard recipes you may be accustomed to. Their base typically foregoes eggs in favour of sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream, making it even easier to whip up. Give them a go!