No-Deal Brexit Threat As Tory Manifesto Rules Out Transition Extension

The UK could leave the EU without a deal in December 2020 if the Conservatives win power, the party’s manifesto has confirmed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated his pledge to “get Brexit done” as he has launched his programme for government ahead of the December 12 poll.

But the document makes clear that the Conservative prime minister would refuse to extend the implementation period with the EU beyond December 2020, meaning the spectre of no-deal has once again been raised.

The manifesto reads: “We will negotiate a trade agreement next year - one that will strengthen our union - and we will not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020.”

The news will please Nigel Farage, who had demanded the policy in exchange for standing down Brexit Party candidates in 317 seats to give Johnson a free run.

It also comes despite Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying last week that a no-deal Brexit was not “remotely likely”.