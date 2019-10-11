Noosa Mayor Wants Bachelorette's Jess Glasgow To Resign After 'Misogynistic, Crude' Behaviour

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington has called for Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow to resign from his Queensland job as Noosa councillor following his “misogynistic, crude and highly offensive” behaviour which aired on the reality show on Thursday night. The 37-year-old made a series of inappropriate comments about Angie Kent and female crew members, leading to Angie asking him to leave the mansion before the rose ceremony. On Friday morning Mayor Wellington issued a statement, saying Jess displayed “behaviour that is totally inappropriate for a Noosa councillor” and “there is absolutely no room for vile misogyny and loutish behaviour in Noosa or in Noosa Council”.

“Whether or not Mr Glasgow was simply performing for the cameras, he showed incredibly poor judgement in allowing himself to be filmed lying, being extremely and consistently disrespectful of women, and outright offensive. “That he did so whilst referencing Noosa is of great concern to many Noosa residents, Noosa businesses, visitors to Noosa and our Council staff,” said the mayor.

He also confirmed that Jess had not received his permission to appear on the Channel Ten show, contrary to the claims the contestant made to other media outlets. On Thursday night Jess raised eyebrows after he made a series of inappropriate comments, some of which were brought to Angie’s attention by other contestants. “Don’t mind if I get some wandering fingers, alright,” he told Angie in one scene, to which she responded, “Jesus, what’s wrong with you”. Later he told other contestants “I would have just grabbed that sweetie and laid one on her”, before referring to Angie as a “b***h” behind her back. Other contestants labelled him a “creep”, “womaniser” and “sleaze” during the episode.

Angie eventually confronted Jess during the cocktail party and asked him to leave. “I will never allow a man to come in and fuck with my sisterhood. Never,” she said. “’I feel like you think this is a joke, and that really annoys me. You never talk about me as a person. You always just talk about me as a piece of meat.” Speaking on Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa program on Friday morning, Mayor Wellington said he watched Thursday night’s episode, and is “upset” by Jess’ behaviour. “He can’t be fired but I tell you I’ll be speaking with Jess about his future on the council. I don’t see that he has a future on his council,” he told the radio hosts. “I’m very deeply upset. I watched it with my wife, she found it very offensive as most women I assume would. He’s not young, he’s in his late 30s so he should know better. “I spoke to him this morning and I told him that my recommendation was that he resign from his position. He’s under the belief that he can brave it out. He does realise but doesn’t think it’s as dramatic as some of the reactions I’m receiving.”

