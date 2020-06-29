Normal People's Connell And Marianne Go To Confession With Fleabag's Hot Priest For Ultimate TV Crossover

If you’ve been feeling slightly bereft after bingeing the entire series of Normal People earlier this year, we’ve got the perfect treat for you. Connell and Marianne were reunited on Friday night, as they confessed their sins to Fleabag’s Hot Priest in a TV crossover of biblical proportions. Viewers of Comic Relief in Ireland saw a lovelorn Connell – played by Paul Mescal – head into Hot Priest’s famous confession box to seek help in his on-off romance with Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones).

Of course, his plight was something Hot Priest (aka Andrew Scott) could certainly relate to, and as he alluded to his own failed romance with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Marianne then entered the confession box. It transpired she had stolen Connell’s much-discussed chain, as Hot Priest then tried to reunite the struggling couple. And while Hot Priest stopped short of asking anyone to “kneel” this time, the sketch did end on an equally brilliant note, as the trio united in a rendition of Boyzone’s Baby Can I Hold You. Paul shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from filming on Instagram, which revealed he, Daisy and Andrew had enjoyed some cans of gin and tonic (because what else?) together during a socially distanced park meet.

The Fleabag crossover wasn’t the only sketch featuring the characters of Connell and Marianne during Ireland’s TV fundraiser. We also went ahead in time to find out whether the pair had made it work as adults in Older Normal People – take a look below...