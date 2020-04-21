North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'Not Brain Dead Or Gravely Ill', Says South Korea

South Korean officials have quashed reports that circulated overnight that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill and possibly even “brain dead”. A Seoul-based speciality website Daily NK cited unidentified sources inside the isolated state saying Kim is recovering at a villa in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan on the east coast after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure at a hospital on April 12.

CNN reported that Kim was in “grave danger” and NBC News then claimed he was “brain dead” though the tweet containing the claim was later deleted “out of an abundance of caution”. But two South Korean government sources have said none of the reports are true and the presidential Blue House said there are no unusual signs coming from the North. A US source familiar with internal US government reporting on North Korea backed up the South Korean account and questioned the CNN report that Kim is seriously ill, even though he has been out of the public eye for an extended period.

AFP Contributor via Getty Images