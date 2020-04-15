North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian's Parenting, Crashes Social Distancing PSA

North West has clearly inherited mom Kim Kardashian’s petty gene, and to be honest, we’re almost a little proud. The reality-TV star, who’s currently social distancing at home with her four children and husband, Kanye West, is just trying to do her best like a lot of parents on lockdown ― albeit in her sprawling $60 million mansion complete with a playroom befitting a young royal, a mind-boggling array of stocked fridges and a pool she’s never used. Still, Kardashian has been doing her part amid the coronavirus pandemic, pledging to donate $1 million to relief efforts and raising awareness about social distancing. On Monday, the SKIMS shapewear founder recorded a public service announcement in partnership with Gov. Gavin Newsom to encourage her fellow Californians to stay inside to save lives.

But the best laid plans often go awry with kids in the room, as North essentially derails the entire endeavor by repeatedly interrupting her mom and even calling her out on camera. “Hi, everyone in California. It’s Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you,” she begins in the video, before her 6-year-old yells off-camera, “And North West.” As Kardashian implores everybody to “train ourselves” to resist the urge to go outside, North proceeds to whisper, “I went out.” To which an increasingly frustrated Kardashian responds. “You went outside in your backyard and that’s totally fine.” “Can you not jump on the bed?” she continues. “Give me like two seconds to seriously do this!” Eventually, North gets in front of the camera, as her mom tries her best to finish the PSA by reminding people to do “mental health checks” on friends and loved ones. North, however, is less than thrilled by the suggestion and proceeds to deliver an impressively devastating burn for someone her age: “You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends!” Kardashian, however, takes the dig in stride, replying, “Facts.”

Kardashian previously said it’s been “tough juggling it all” during the lockdown, which she said has dissuaded her from ever having more children. “Being at home with four kids ... if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one — that is out the door. It’s really tough. Really tough,” the 39-year-old said on “The View” last week. She continued: “My newfound respect for teachers — it’s like, they deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.” Aside from watching movies and keeping the kids occupied with crafts, Kardashian also shared a makeup tutorial last week, which, of course, North crashed too.