North West Makes Rapping Debut At Dad Kanye West's Yeezy Show In Paris

When Kanye West rapped, “Man, I promise, she’s so self-conscious,” he was clearly not talking about his daughter North West. The 6-year-old took the stage at her father’s Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, rapping as models walked around her on the catwalk.

Kanye’s daughter North West just performed during the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show pic.twitter.com/lHgx9pSUwE — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 2, 2020

“Cool, cute, cool, yeah! Word up!” she rapped during the show before shouting: “What are those?” North also called out her cousin Penelope ― daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ― shouting that she loved her.

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/38JsTHS9UP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 2, 2020

West joined his offspring on the stage mid-performance, though North seemed less than enthused to have him there and simply kept facing the crowd. As she’s wont to do, Kim Kardashian West shared videos of her daughter’s performance on Instagram:

Umm..can we talk about how North West has a song?! I mean, what can't she do. Adopt me @KimKardashian@kanyewest#YeezySeason8pic.twitter.com/0YTGSEty3q — Angie Wang 📷 (@angiewangg) March 2, 2020