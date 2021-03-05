The Surprising Way Doctors Are Combating Vaccine Hesitancy In Aboriginal Communities

Getty The Aboriginal community of Mutitjulu, in the shadow of Uluru, where the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at the Mutitjulu Health Service.

There are more than 14,000 kilometers between Mparntwe (Alice Springs) and the Navajo Nation in the United States desert, but the regions have much more in common than red sand. Indigenous peoples in North America share many cultural and family values with the First Peoples of Australia and suffer similarly poor health outcomes from colonisation, a connection that has brought the two groups together for generations. Now, one of the places in the US hit hardest by COVID-19 is playing an important role in helping combat vaccine hesitancy amongst First Nations folks in remote Australia. “The [Northern Territory has] had no direct experience of the devastation this virus causes. We’ve only had images from elsewhere,” said Dr John Boffa, chief medical officer at the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress. “Indigenous peoples in the US have the highest rate of vaccine acceptance [among all Americans], they say, because of communitarian spirit,” Boffa said. “They want to protect their old people, their spiritual leaders.”

Getty Lance Whitehair (left), a Navajo doctor, and Bijiibaa' Kristin Garrison, a Navajo surgeon, pose for photos after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Northern Navajo Medical Center on December 15, 2020, in Shiprock, New Mexico. Medical staff at the Northern Navajo Medical Center are among the first in the Navajo Nation to receive the Pfizer vaccination.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 55 are among the 4 million Australians expected to get the AstraZeneca jab in March. The so-called phase 1-B of the rollout will also include the medically vulnerable, those over 70, other healthcare workers and emergency service workers. Indigenous Australians are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 due to the prevalence of underlying health issues such as diabetes, rheumatic heart disease and kidney disease ― a burden they’ve been forced to bear since colonisation. Crowded living conditions can also increase risks. This time last year Indigenous people over 50 were advised to stay home “to the maximum extent practical” and rural communities were locked down completely. At the start of the pandemic, many Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs) didn’t have enough PPE and there were fears a COVID-19 outbreak would rob Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people not only of their lives, but of their elders, language and cultural practices too. The biggest challenge ahead, according to Boffa, is convincing First Nations people it’s safe and still important to get inoculated. His team is planning a Zoom call with Navajo leaders so that local elders and community members can hear about the Americans’ experience with the jab. “Over the years, people have gone over there and we’ve had people from the Navajo come here ― people know that mob,” he said. In December, Navajo Nation leaders and medical professionals were warning that the reservation health care system was at a breaking point, HuffPost US reported. The Navajo Nation ― the largest Indigenous nation in the United States, spanning roughly 69,929 square kilometers across portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah ― suffered a surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths late last year. Their death toll is currently at 1,187.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images A patient is taken from an ambulance into a hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City during a 57-hour curfew, imposed to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, on May 24, 2020.