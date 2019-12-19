As NSW Heatwave Continues, Bushfires Blaze Across Local Communities

REUTERS Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews engage in property protection of a number of homes along the Old Hume Highway near the town of Tahmoor as the Green Wattle Creek Fire threatens a number of communities in the southwest of Sydney.

The NSW bushfire crisis and heatwave has only intensified since the state’s premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a ‘State of Emergency’ on Thursday morning. Firefighters are battling more than 100 fires, more than half of which are uncontrolled, and with temperatures forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas, officials warned residents to be on high alert.

One megafire in the Kanangra Boyd National Park to the Sydney’s southwest had crept to the very outskirts of Campbelltown, a suburb of 157,000 people. Meanwhile the Green Wattle Creek blaze has affected the local community Balmoral, in the NSW Southern Highlands.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Green Wattle Creek (Wollondilly LGA)



The fire has crossed the railway line near Balmoral. #nswrfs#nswfirespic.twitter.com/TanlvHhZ6Q — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

EMERGENCY WARNING - Green Wattle Creek (Wollondilly LGA)

Fire activity is increasing under strong south westerly winds.

If you are in the area of Buxton, Couridjah, Thirlmere, Tahmoor, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. #nswrfs#nswfirespic.twitter.com/mqErLPogMT — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 19, 2019

By late afternoon, Sydney was sitting at No.4 on the IQAir AirVisual live rankings of pollution in global cities, above Dhaka, Mumbai, Shanghai and Jakarta. Many commuters have donned breathing masks in recent weeks as air quality has plunged to hazardous levels not previously seen in the city. NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan said the service had experienced a 10% surge in call-outs for patients suffering respiratory conditions over the past week and urged susceptible people to remain indoors and keep their medication close.

