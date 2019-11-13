REUTERS A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian officials ordered people in several communities, including a major tourist destination, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday as firefighters struggled to contain more than 150 bushfires raging across the country’s east coast. While a cool change overnight brought some relief for firefighters in NSW, attention shifted to its northern neighbour Queensland, where hot, dry and windy conditions had created a severe fire danger. Authorities issued a “leave immediately” warning, the highest level, for several areas including Noosa, a popular beachside holiday destination 150 km north of Brisbane. “Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in the emergency warning. “The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.”

Pamela, Joan and Rosemary spent the night in Noosa library. It’s never easy but their cheerfulness is an inspiration. A big shout out to carers and volunteers helping everyone through these bushfires pic.twitter.com/GqyEr7Zt4a — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 9, 2019

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington told Reuters many of the residents in the affected north, accessible only by ferry or via the beach, had already evacuated earlier this week. But he added that winds were picking up, “making things particularly tricky. There are plenty of crews battling the fire, including two helicopters.”

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot, dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of this year’s outbreak in the southern hemisphere spring has caught many by surprise. They have so far claimed three lives and destroyed around 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush. Blazes have been spurred by extremely dry conditions after three years of drought in parts of NSW and Queensland, which experts say has been exacerbated by climate change.

REUTERS A water bomber drops its load on a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour, Australia on Tuesday.

More than 1.1 million hectares of land have been either burnt or burning, and the hot and windy conditions are set to spike again next week. “We will not have all these fires contained before then,” NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday morning. “We will not have all these fires contained and locked up for many, many weeks.” “Unfortunately, what we need is rain ... And there is certainly nothing in the forecast for the foreseeable future that’s going to make any discernible difference to the conditions that we are experiencing.”

REUTERS A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen, near Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

Some 50 homes were destroyed in NSW on Tuesday, when flames came within metres of homes in Greater Sydney amid potentially “catastrophic” high winds and searing heat. But no deaths were reported as warning systems and evacuation plans ahead of what officials said was the greatest threat in at least a decade appeared to save lives. “It was just chewing up everything,” Karen Weston told ABC from an evacuation centre of a fire near Taree on the mid-north coast. “I’ve survived two other bushfires before this but never anything like this.” Academy award winning actor Russell Crowe tweeted photos and video footage on Wednesday of firefighters using helicopters to waterbomb his property near Nana Glen, an inland rural community some 580 km north of Sydney in NSW. Crowe said the property had “lost a couple of buildings”, some fires were still burning and “we are out of water.”

I’m not in Australia.

My family are safe, billeted with friends.



Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday.



My heart goes out to everyone in the valley. pic.twitter.com/EsLKtDQM51 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019

Lost a couple of buildings , but overall very lucky so far.

Chapel roof scorched.

Deepest thanks to everyone on the ground.

Some fires still burning and we are out of water.

No livestock deaths to date.

Horses ok.

Let the chickens out and they are back, warm worms for breakfast! pic.twitter.com/kaKJ351MXC — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 12, 2019