As authorities warn of continued air pollution this bushfire season, health experts have suggested Australians stay indoors, and that may even mean working from home to avoid the smoke. According to Dr Bob Vickers, not even a face mask during your commute to and from work will fight Sydney’s “hazardous” pollution level that has been branded worse than Jakarta and likened to smoking a whole cigarette packet in a day.

“People really need to be adapting and rethinking their behaviour,” the Hunter Valley GP and member of Doctors for the Environment, Australia told HuffPost Australia.

“There’s a lot of talk about wearing masks and changing activities. It’s really got to be a lot more than that. The masks are probably one of the least effective public health measures we have against smoke air pollution.” Dr Vickers said there are short, mid and long-term health effects of bushfire smoke, but the current climate is more alarming because “it’s continued exposure and there’s really no sign of it improving in the short term”. Stay Inside “The best things people can do is to stay inside when the air levels are hazardous,” he said, emphasising this advice applies to “even healthy people, not just people with asthma and pre-existing illnesses”. While short-term health effects include itchy eyes and throat irritation, more medium to long-term issues can include worsened asthma for asthmatics, and increased chances of strokes, heart and lung disease for those with a pre-existing illness. Aussies Working From Home Over the last few weeks smoke has blanketed across various areas of NSW in particular, and some Australians have already started working from home to avoid the haze.

#sydneysmoke. This is the commute home. I’m asthmatic and have had to work from home loads over the last fortnight as it’s been to dangerous for me to leave the house. Doing too little to manage these conditions and our changing climate is affecting productivity. pic.twitter.com/yVDThYM2vz — Julie 💕💜💙 (@Medea777) December 5, 2019

Honestly, if someone could just make an announcement saying we can all stay home from work because of the smoke hanging over Sydney, that would be great.



Seriously, I am coughing, wheezing, wiping my watering eyes, and feeling nauseated. I give up. — Hayley New (@haylesnew) November 20, 2019

Be careful everyone... if you can work from home, do it today. From my window I can't see the blue sky, it's hazy. It's gonna be hot and windy today. Just pray that we won't get the bushfire. My area, bayside, is considered high risk for bushfire today. #bushfire — wawa (@misswowwa) November 11, 2019

Fellow asthma suffrrers stay safe, I'm lucky I could work from home today but still had to take extra medicine. Feeling for the people and wildlife up the coast facing the brunt of the bushfire https://t.co/SAVsVtLfgK — Cee ✨ 약속 ✨ (@eyesmilefan) October 31, 2019

Same, we are privileged to be able to work from home so that we can leave as soon as necessary.



Tools like #FiresNearMe are super important right now. It alerted us to a bushfire near our house a few weeks ago. #NSWfires — 🐝🦋Charlie Bailey🍒🍎 🏳️‍🌈 (@Baileyensis) November 12, 2019

Do Face Masks Actually Help? For those who don’t have the luxury of logging on from their lounge room, wearing a face mask has been their next best bet when commuting by foot or public transport. Dr Vickers recommends a P2 mask be worn in these conditions, because anything else is “totally useless” and “will actually fill up with air pollution over time and become less effective”. “The best thing’s to have a perfect airtight seal on your face,” he said. “If you breathe out and air escapes through the side, it’s not working.” NSW Health Director of Environmental Health, Dr Richard Broome said “the main concern with smoke is the very fine PM2.5 particles, which are so small they pass through most types of mask”.

Bushfire smoke continues to blanket our cities and workplaces. If your employees must be outside, they must have access to respiratory protection such as a P2 face mask. Paper face masks and P1 masks are not effective against bushfire smoke https://t.co/N1GBAn4tUipic.twitter.com/rBdegjsOvG — SafeWork NSW (@SafeWork_NSW) December 9, 2019

“A P2 mask does filter out these particles, but is only effective if there is a good fit and an air-tight seal around the mouth and nose. Evidence shows that this is difficult to achieve in practice, so they may not provide the benefit people are hoping for.” Dr Vickers agreed, saying “even the P2 masks are not filtering things out like carbon monoxide and “harmful chemicals” found in bushfire smoke. Exercising In Bushfire Smoke Health experts have also warned people of the dangers of exercising outside. “When you are exercising, you take more deep breaths in and increase your heart rate,” Dr Beau Frigault, QLD chair of Doctors for the Environment Australia told HuffPost Australia. “It just promotes taking in more particles deep down into your lungs where they’re more likely to impact those deeper tissues and get into the bloodstream and head towards the heart. “So that’s why we tell people not to exercise outdoors when bushfires are happening. You can do it inside a gym where it’s air conditioned. That’s more favourable than doing it outside.”

Hot Conditions Ahead Temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-40s in parts NSW on Tuesday, and authorities warn of “persistent bushfire smoke” to continue. Nine areas of the state will be under a total fire ban, and health authorities say people should be cautious of “heat stress and heat stroke”. Sydney has been blanketed by unhealthy haze and smoke for weeks, with conditions worsening on Friday as several fires merged into a giant blaze that may take weeks to put out. Australia has been through some devastating bushfires before during its hot summers, but fire officials have said that this earlier-than-usual wave of fires has been one of the most persistent and largest.