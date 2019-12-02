Fire And Ice: NSW Hit With 'Dangerous' Weather Conditions For Start Of Summer

The start of summer has presented weather of various extremes in some areas of Australia, with bushfires and snow present across different parts of New South Wales. On Monday morning authorities warned of “dangerous” conditions across the east coast, with 126 fires blazing as of 9am. The New South Rural Fire Service advised “strong winds” are forecast for later in the day, with total fire bans in place for the Greater Hunter, New England and Far North Coast regions.

At 2:30am more than 1500 firefighters and support crew are working to slow the spread of the 125 bush or grass fires burning across NSW, with 49 not yet contained. Conditions are set to worsen under strong winds today.

Image: Currowan fire (Shoalhaven LGA) Austinmer RFB. #NSWRFSpic.twitter.com/OsrOrnvapo — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 1, 2019

You may have woken up this morning thinking it's mild - but dangerous fire conditions are likely this afternoon. Strong winds are forecast. These winds are likely to push a number of fires towards communities today. At 9am - 126 fires, nearly 50 not contained. #nswrfs#nswfirespic.twitter.com/vAMappuY4E — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 1, 2019

Very windy and dry conditions will see elevated fire dangers across parts of NSW today. 3 areas under a Total Fire Ban including the Greater Hunter, New England and Far North Coast. Know what you and your family will do if fire threatens and report all unattended fires to 000. pic.twitter.com/qc61lVVb2d — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 1, 2019

An emergency warning was also issued for locals as a Shoalhaven fire quickly doubled in size in the early hours of the morning, while the Blue Mountain area has also been affected by flames. The Bureau of Meteorology said “damaging winds” are expected for the Hunter, Illawarra, Northern Tablelands, parts of the Mid North Coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands. Other areas have seen cold snaps kick in for the start of the season, with heavy snow in the NSW alpine region, and more snow forecast till at least Wednesday.

A feezing start to #summer in the south with heavy #snow in the alps overnight. Snow will continue today with a max of just 1 at Perisher. Weather warming up from tomorrow. Latest #alpine forecast: https://t.co/bwilfRUg7Cpic.twitter.com/cdaGLGug7C — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 1, 2019

Today's the first day of #summer but you might be better to grab the #snow, not the water skis! Snow is forecast for the next 3 days for the #alps, as low as 1200 metres on Monday. Stay safe if you are in the high country by following the alpine forecast: https://t.co/0CFTjppmVFpic.twitter.com/36GlkT02qN — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) November 30, 2019