Sydneysiders have been told by authorities to “stay indoors” to avoid the haze brought on by bushfires that continue to rage across New South Wales.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment also issued a poor air quality forecast alert while NSW Health advised people to take precautions as poor air quality is expected.

“The best way to reduce exposure to smoke is to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut,” said NSW Health Director of Environmental Health, Dr Richard Broome.

“Air conditioning can also help to filter particles from indoor air.”

Dr Boome said fine particles in smoke can irritate the respiratory system and aggravate existing lung and heart conditions, and those with asthma should follow their Asthma Action Plan and have relieving medication with them.

“For most people, smoke causes mild symptoms like sore eyes, nose and throat. However, people with conditions like asthma, emphysema and angina are more likely to be sensitive to the health effects of smoke.

“People with these conditions should avoid outdoor physical activity when there’s smoke around.”