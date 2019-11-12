“This will only worsen throughout the afternoon as the weather conditions continue to deteriorate, and particularly those strong winds strengthen.”

“Complacency kills - we cannot afford for people to be complacent,” New South Wales Rural Fire Service CommissionerShane Fitzsimmons, who is providing two-hourly updates on conditions throughout the day, told reporters in Sydney.

Officials issued 11 emergency warnings in New South Wales, each covering several communities, as more than half the71 fires across the state burned uncontrolled amid “catastrophic” conditions.

Tens of thousands of NSW residents took shelter on Tuesday after authorities warned it was too late for them to leave their homes as bushfires raged across a vast area of the east coast.

Exhausted firefighters 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Our genuine heroes 😭😭😭😭 Thank you for your efforts , for your bravery for the last weeks .Praying for your safety as of today 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #NSWfires #bushfires pic.twitter.com/0UXxZNBm2O

This is my father’s home being destroyed by #NSWfires a few weeks ago - just one of 64 in this fire alone. Two of his friends were killed. My brother and his wife have today had to evacuate their home. I think now is a very good time to talk about #climatechange . pic.twitter.com/b5Xw4kYNnE

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia’s hot, dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of this year’s outbreak in the southern hemisphere spring has caught many by surprise.

Blazes have been spurred by extremely dry conditions after three years of drought in parts of NSW and Queensland, which experts say has been exacerbated by climate change.

The current outbreak, which killed three people and destroyed more than 150 homes over the weekend, has been fanned by an unprecedented combination of high temperatures and strong winds.

In the small town of Wauchope, 400 kilometers north of Sydney, residents moved hundreds of livestock to the show ground, located near the centre of town, as fires approached.

“We have at least 350 horses, maybe more. They are still coming, we have cattle and sheep and chooks and dogs and pigs, you name it,” said Neil Coombes, who is president of the Wauchope Show Society.

Coombes, who lives about 10 kilometers outside of town, said he would likely lose his home as it was in the anticipated path of the fire.

“My wife went home earlier and said, ‘is there anything you want me to get?’”

“I said, ’yes, I want you back here with me. If the house burns it burns but I can’t replace her.”

The worst of the weather is not expected until later in the afternoon and through the evening, with temperatures forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius, along with strong winds.

Seeking to avoid further deaths, firefighters in both NSW and Queensland state have been given broad powers under a seven-day state of emergency to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads and shut down utilities.

In Sydney, home to five million people, health authorities urged people with respiratory issues to stay indoors as the city was covered by a “hazardous” smoky haze. Around 600 schools and colleges were closed across the state.

The fires also forced organisers of the Rally of Australia, which is set to decide the manufacturers’ title between Hyundai and Toyota, to reduce the route to less than a third of the original distance.