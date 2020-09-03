NSW Reports Jump In Coronavirus Cases But Says New Year Show Must Go On

James D. Morgan via Getty Images A woman wears a face mask as she walks near Luna Park beside the Harbour

New South Wales reported the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections in two weeks on Wednesday but said there were no plans to cancel the New Year fireworks show over Sydney Harbour, as new cases nationally also ticked up.

NSW reported 17 new cases, the biggest one-day jump since August 12, while nationally the count rose to 109 cases from 85 a day earlier.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state was pushing ahead with plans to host large events such as the New Years Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour.

“We should be hosting events we’ve hosted before but it will be different,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“I think for a lot of people the fireworks represent hope.”