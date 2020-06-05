NSW has lodged a legal application to stop a Black Lives Matter protest occurring in Sydney, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

About 20,000 people have pledged to attend a protest organised in Sydney on Saturday in the wake of the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd in US police custody.

The protest had secured permission as it originally planned to have fewer than 500 people present. But Berejiklian said when it became clear that thousands planned to attend, the legal application was made to the state’s Supreme Court.

“This is because the protesters could not guarantee adherence to the health orders,” she told reporters.

“They could not guarantee safe social distancing and simply the number of protesters far exceeds - far exceeds - the health orders and we can’t afford to have exceptions for anybody.

“I’m asking, appealing and pleading with those thousands of people who’ve indicated they’re turning up to a protest - please, do not do it.”