RFS Volunteer Fire Crew Hospitalised After Water Tank Rollover

A volunteer Rural Fire Service (RFS) crew has been injured when a water tank rolled on Thursday night while fighting the Clyde Mountain bushfire in Eurobodalla on New South Wales’ South Coast.
The crew of six firefighters were taken to Batemans Bay hospital for treatment.
“There were six volunteer RFS members on the truck at the time of the accident. All were transported to hospital,” an RFS spokesperson told HuffPost Australia.
“Three were kept in overnight for observation and tests. All are anticipated to be released today sometime.”
A Southern NSW Health spokesperson said, as of Friday morning, “two remain in hospital and are in a stable condition.”
According to ABC, paramedics were called to the corner of Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm.
“You can see clearly it’s tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives,” NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC.
The accident comes after an air tanker crashed while waterbombing the Snowy Monaro region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said.
The victims were American residents who were in NSW to assist with the ongoing bushfire crisis.
“Tragically, there appear to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area,” RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters on Thursday afternoon.
″(The tanker) impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident.”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid his respects on Twitter calling the crash a “terrible tragedy.”
The crash takes the death toll from hundreds of fires in Australia to 32 since September. An estimated 1 billion animals have also perished, while the fires have incinerated 2,500 homes and a total area of bushland one-third the size of Germany.