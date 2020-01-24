RFS Volunteer Fire Crew Hospitalised After Water Tank Rollover

Sam Mooy via Getty Images Rural Fire Service firefighters extinguish a fire on a property on January 23, 2020 in Moruya, Australia. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

A volunteer Rural Fire Service (RFS) crew has been injured when a water tank rolled on Thursday night while fighting the Clyde Mountain bushfire in Eurobodalla on New South Wales’ South Coast.

The crew of six firefighters were taken to Batemans Bay hospital for treatment.

“There were six volunteer RFS members on the truck at the time of the accident. All were transported to hospital,” an RFS spokesperson told HuffPost Australia.

“Three were kept in overnight for observation and tests. All are anticipated to be released today sometime.”

A Southern NSW Health spokesperson said, as of Friday morning, “two remain in hospital and are in a stable condition.”

According to ABC, paramedics were called to the corner of Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm.

“You can see clearly it’s tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives,” NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC.