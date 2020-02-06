SYDNEY- Many Australians were experiencing a bittersweet break from the threat of bushfires on Thursday, with heavy rain deluging many areas and a tropical cyclone forecast to hit the country’s northwest over the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warnings for southeast Queensland, while parts of New South Wales state were inundated during flash floods caused by heavy rainfall that is expected to continue for several days.

⚠️ #Flood Watch issued for the New South Wales coast from the Tweed to Upper Nepean Rivers. See https://t.co/AdztI2rqg1 for details and updates; follow advice from @NSWSES. #NSWFloodspic.twitter.com/3Ee108mmQo — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 6, 2020

Heavy rain falling across the #NorthernRivers. Authorities urging motorists - if it’s flooded, forget it! @nbnnewspic.twitter.com/034eW0Oukr — Lachlan Grant (@_LachlanGrant) February 5, 2020

“There’s a great feed of easterly warm, moist air feeding into the system and we’re seeing that kick off in the form of rainfall today,” BOM forecaster Mike Funnell told the ABC. “We are expecting those larger totals and heavier rainfall to come into the northeast coast of NSW and then sort of track slowly southwards.” A tropical low off the Kimberley coast in Western Australia state was forecast to develop into a cyclone that could hit land on Saturday.

Tropical low has just moved over waters off the Kimberley coast. On Thursday #cyclone expected to develop. The Pilbara coast can expect gales from later Friday and a severe cyclone impact is possible on Saturday. See https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhhpic.twitter.com/UDPnWfw0Ta — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) February 6, 2020