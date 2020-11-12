SWNS The 30-year-old is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A nurse has been charged with eight counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder at a hospital’s neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby, 30, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face the charges following an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said.

Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the hospital, which began in 2017.

A force spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder.

“The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016.”