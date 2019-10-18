Nurse's Sister Captures Aftermath Of An Emotional Shift In One Photo

On October 10, Laura McIntyre posted a photo she took of twin sister Caty Nixon , a labor and delivery nurse, who was exhausted and in tears after a particularly gruelling string of shifts. The emotional photo and the accompanying caption have been shared more than 110,000 times since then.

Nurses are getting some much-deserved praise right now, thanks to one woman’s viral Facebook post .

“[Caty] is so good at what she does that she often forgets how to take care of herself while she’s taking care of her patients,” McIntyre wrote.

McIntyre — who lives in Forney, Texas — captured the powerful moment back in July when Nixon came to her house after having delivered a stillborn baby.

“Have you guys ever really thought about what a labor & delivery nurse sees?” McIntyre wrote. “They see great joy in smooth deliveries & healthy moms & babies. they see panic and anxiety when a new mom is scared. they see fear when a stat c-section is called.”

McIntyre had been holding onto the photo for months, waiting for the right time to post it, she told HuffPost. Last week, she finally wrote the tribute honoring her sister’s courage and resilience and shared it online.

“It’s hard for her to accept a compliment, so I thought maybe she’d accept it through social media,” McIntyre said.