Eating more nuts may slow weight gain in people as they get older, new research has found.

Replacing an unhealthy snack with just half a daily serving (or 14 grams, to be precise), of nuts is linked to less weight gain and a lower risk of obesity, a long-term study has found.

Researchers from the US believe the simple intervention could slow down the progressive weight gain that often accompanies ageing.

Nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre, but are not often consumed for weight loss because they are calorie dense. But there is evidence to suggest that quality of diet, as well as counting calories, plays a role in weight management.