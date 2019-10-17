Former President Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for reelection on Wednesday, days before the Canadians go to the polls in an election shaped by Trudeau’s black- and brownface scandal.

Obama praised Trudeau in a tweet celebrating the Liberal Party prime minister as a “hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change.”

“The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” Obama said.

While the former U.S. president celebrated Trudeau, 47, as a progressive leader, Obama didn’t note the prime minister’s history of wearing blackface and brownface, which came to light in September.

The revelation that Trudeau has worn racist makeup has led to his sinking approval ratings, scuffing his persona as a liberal star.

Canada’s federal election day is next Monday on Oct. 21.