Barack Obama is down with Drake wanting to play him someday in a film about his life.

And on Friday’s broadcast of ’The Tonight Show,′ the former president shared a tip that could boost the Canadian rapper’s performance (if it ever happens).

“Well, apparently, based on all the people who do imitations of me, the key is to talk really... slowly,” Obama told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And… the… slower… the more… strange pauses there are… in your speech,” he lightheartedly added.

Check out the video here. (The Drake comments start at about the 8:52 mark.)