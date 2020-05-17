Obama Rips The Trump Administration's Failed Pandemic Response In College Address

Obama spoke to the class of 2020 of the 74 historically black colleges and universities across the United States as part of a two-hour video event. He also addressed communities of colour that are disproportionally affected by the deadly coronavirus disease.

Former US President Barack Obama tore into the failed pandemic response by President Donald Trump ’s administration in a college commencement address on Saturday.

“You’re being asked to find your way in the world in the middle of a devastating pandemic and terrible recession,” Obama said. “The timing is not ideal. And let’s be honest — a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country.”

Obama then took a shot at the Trump White House, without naming the president directly.