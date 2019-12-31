Obama Voted 'Fleabag' Top Show Of 2019, Fans Freak Over Him Watching THAT Scene

“Fleabag” fans were in a frenzy over the weekend after former President Barack Obama announced that the show was among his favourites in 2019... which means he obviously saw the scene where the main character masturbates to him, right?
On Sunday, Obama released his roundup of his favourite movies and TV shows, which included the second season of the BBC show.
Shortly after the list made the rounds on social media, fans realised that Obama actually makes an appearance of sorts in the show’s pilot.
In a salacious scene, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Fleabag, watches Obama give this speech on her laptop in bed and masturbates to said speech. So, if Obama loved the second season so much, he must’ve seen that saucy moment with his cameo.
Once people made this connection, Twitter went wild: