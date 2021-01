Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some choice words for Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday: Resign. The congresswoman told the Texas Republican that he should resign if he wanted “to help.” He had agreed with a tweet in which Ocasio-Cortez called for transparency into the trading app Robinhood, which had decided earlier in the day to stop investors from buying GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stock shares.

Her skepticism of Robinhood garnered widespread support online, and Cruz quote-tweeted her message, simply saying: “Fully agree.” To that, Ocasio-Cortez said she’s “happy to work w/almost any other GOP” member but not Cruz. “You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote. “In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

In two follow-up tweets, Ocasio-Cortez continued criticizing Cruz, telling him, “This isn’t a joke.” “We need accountability and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” she said, before slamming him for not apologizing for the “serious physical + mental harm” he “contributed to.” She also told him to get off her timeline and “stop clout-chasing.”

Cruz fired back at Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets when talking to reporters on Thursday afternoon. “You know, there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side,” he said. “It’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.” Ocasio-Cortez posted two more statements to Twitter after a reporter tweeted Cruz’s comments. In one, she sarcastically asked, “Why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives?” “What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug?” she wrote before insisting that “maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability.”

She also summarized the hypocrisy that she believes the GOP is expressing, noting that Republicans say there’s a need for “healing + unity” but that they “will not take any responsibility” for their own actions.

