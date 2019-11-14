Ocasio-Cortez Calls On Stephen Miller To Resign Amid White Nationalist Email Leak

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on senior White House adviser Stephen Miller to immediately resign amid reports that he regularly pushed white nationalist talking points and xenophobia in a series of emails sent in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

The Southern Poverty Law Center published an investigation from its Hatewatch arm Tuesday after reviewing more than 900 messages that Miller sent to the conservative news outlet Breitbart from March 2015 to June 2016. More than 80% of the missives related to “or appear on threads relating to the subjects of race or immigration,” the group found, and many sought to promote far-right extremist ideas and anti-immigration messaging.

Many of the emails were sent before he joined Trump’s campaign while Miller was working for then-Senator Jeff Sessions.

But despite the timeline, Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday that the trove of uncovered emails should bring the White House aide’s immediate resignation.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist,” the lawmaker wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. “He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy.”