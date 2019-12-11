Officer Dead In Active Shooting Near Jersey City Kosher Supermarket

One officer was fatally shot and two others wounded in an active shooting in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to local officials. The officer was among four people wounded in an afternoon shooting that has prompted lockdowns at local schools, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The two surviving officers were described as being in stable condition. The fourth victim shot is a civilian, prosecutors said. A spokesman for the Bayonne Police Department confirmed to HuffPost that officers were responding to the shooting that, according to multiple reports, is near a Kosher supermarket.

The #HCPO is confirming that one police officer has been fatally shot today in #JerseyCity. Two add'l officers & one civilian have also been struck by gunfire but they are stable. Avoid the entire area surrounding MLK Blvd & Bayview Ave. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 10, 2019

Two gunmen are barricaded inside a convenience store after opening fire with a long rifle, hitting at least one police officer in the shoulder, reported The New York Times. A person who answered the phone at a nearby business in the Greenville neighborhood told HuffPost that the situation is unfolding at JC Kosher Supermarket.

Gunshots continued to ring out as police tried to approach the scene, according to local media reports. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement posted to Twitter said he has been briefed on the situation and that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the city’s police force, the officers wounded, and local residents. “I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities,” he tweeted.

We’ve heard at least 100 shots since we’ve been here. Jersey City @CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/BvNC8PoY1n — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 10, 2019

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it’s responding to the situation. All schools in the area have been placed on lockdown as a precaution. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop assured in a statement that all of its schools are secure and its children accounted for. A spokesperson for Sacred Heart School, a Catholic elementary school across the street from the Jewish grocer, confirmed an ongoing lockdown to HuffPost just after 3 p.m., saying “events are still unfolding.”

Students and staff at Sacred Heart School in Jersey City are safe, however the school remains on lock down. Police are on the scene. Events are still unfolding. Please keep all those involved in your thoughts and prayers. — Catholic Schools NJ (@CatholicEdNJ) December 10, 2019

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said it is coordinating with local, county, state and federal partners. The White House also said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers,” tweeted the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association. “Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

