Unless you’re some kind of Texas oil tycoon, you probably didn’t notice oil prices sky-rocket over the weekend. But you might have seen this tweet from Donald Trump: “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. “There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed.”

“Locked and loaded?” Crickey. So, what the hell happened to Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities – and why is Donald Trump so interested? Here’s What Happened

Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019

Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest exporter of oil. But on Saturday, there was a serious drone attack on two major oil processing facilities in the country – one in Abqaiq, the world’s biggest petroleum-processing plant, and one in Khurais. Satellite images of the scene suggest serious damage to the Abqaiq facility, with black char marks seen at the heart of the plant. The attack has reportedly knocked out around 5% of the world’s oil supply and cut output from the facilities by 5.7 million barrels per day. According to the BBC, Saudi Arabia usually ships more than 7 million barrels out of the country each day.

Statista

The country has remained tight-lipped about the extent of the damage, other than to say there were no casualties. However, it is expected to be weeks before it is back at its full oil capacity. All of this means that oil prices have soared by almost 20%, with Brent crude – the international benchmark used by traders – jumping to $71.95 a barrel. It represents the biggest jump in prices within a day since the Gulf War in 1991. Why Is Donald Trump “Locked And Loaded”?

Leah Millis / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis