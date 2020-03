Restaurant Manager Fired After Complying With Customer's Racist Request

A manager of an Olive Garden restaurant in Indiana, US, no longer works for the chain after agreeing to a white customer’s demand to be served by a non-Black employee, according to people familiar with the incident on Saturday. A bystander and an employee expressed disgust over the event on Facebook. Amira Donahue, a 16-year-old host at the restaurant in Evansville, said she and her Black co-worker were targeted by the white couple. The woman said “awful things” about her, Donahue said, including asking if she was “even from here” and suggesting that she should “work at a strip club instead.”

“All I said to this woman was ‘sorry I don’t know,’ ‘have a nice day’ and ‘excuse me’ when she was standing in the way of a extremely busy restaurant,” Donahue wrote on Facebook.

Rick Wilking/Reuters

Donahue said that when the woman was seated, she demanded a white server and later screamed at her in the middle of the restaurant’s lobby, leaving both the server attending to the table and herself in tears. Maxwell Robbins, who said he witnessed the ordeal, wrote that when the customer asked to speak with the manager, the manager agreed to ensure that the table would not be served by a person of colour.