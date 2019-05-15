More than a million Londoners look set to protest at Donald Trump’s visit to the UK after a new poll found 13% of the city’s residents are ‘likely’ to join the demonstrations.

A new YouGov/QueenMaryLondon poll, shared with HuffPost UK, found that more than one in ten of the capital’s eight million residents were poised to turn out against the US President next month.

The survey also found that one in five (20%) 18-24 year-olds expect to march on the streets during the ‘State Visit’.

Overall, Londoners of all ages oppose Trump’s trip by a margin of more than two-to-one, with 54% against it and just 24% supporting it.

Trump arrives in the UK on June 3 and his three-day visit will include a banquet at Buckingham Palace, talks with Theresa May in Downing Street and a trip to Portsmouth to to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings of World War Two.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will formally be guests of the Queen, and his trip to the Palace and to No.10 is expected to be accompanied by one of the biggest demonstrations ever seen in the UK.