US president Donald Trump’s penchant for projection is exposed in a new ad released by the anti-Trump group Really American PAC on Tuesday.

The 79-second spot weaves footage of Trump accusing Democrats of things he has actually done with analysis of the dirty distraction technique from MSNBC anchor Ari Melber and Lance Dodes, a former professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“This is a projection. He tells other people that they are what he is,” Dodes says in the video. Adds Melber: “Donald Trump is often guilty of the very things he accuses of others.”

It’s unclear if the ad will air on television. It has proved successful on social media, however, garnering more than 1.2 million views on Twitter by early Wednesday.

The clip also caused the #TrumpProjection hashtag to trend.

Check out the ad here: