Oprah Winfrey Blames 'Wrong Shoes' After Suffering Dramatic Fall On Stage

Oprah Winfrey has suffered a dramatic fall while talking to an audience during her speaking tour. The US media personality fell to the floor after losing her footing at The Forum in Los Angeles as she spoke about “balance” in the context of wellness.

The moment was captured on film by the Los Angeles Times and the audience can be heard gasping as Oprah fell. However, the star quickly made light of the situation, sitting up and shouting: “Wrong shoes!”

A crew member also rushed on stage to help her up, with her later joking: “It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall!” Oprah continued some of the show without any shoes, before then putting on some more practical footwear.

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx Oprah during one of her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus shows earlier this month