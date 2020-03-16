Orlando Bloom Says He Was Celibate, Didn't Masturbate For Months Before Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom revealed he met future fiancée Katy Perry coming off a six-month period of celibacy. The “Lord of the Rings” star is getting candid about intimacy for a new interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, in which he reveals that he did “completely nothing” sexually for half a year.

Bloom, 43, explained that after admitting to a close friend that he “wasn’t happy,” she suggested he abstain from all sexual behaviour if he wanted to make a long-term relationship a priority. “If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,’” Bloom recalled his friend telling him. “It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.’”

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Orlando Bloom and his dog Mighty attend the Boss fashion show on February 23 in Milan, Italy.

The actor assumed that staying celibate would be challenging given his dating history as a “pretty boy” who “loved women,” as sex previously got in the way of building meaningful relationships. But Bloom exceeded even his own expectations. “I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself,” he told the outlet. “I know that sounds crazy.” When asked if he indulged in pornography, Bloom hinted that he “didn’t even” masturbate at the time. “Completely nothing,” he recalled. “It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.” In fact, Bloom has a firm anti-pornography stance, calling it “super-disruptive to your sex life, to your libido” and childhood development.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the Gala for the Global Ocean on Sept. 26, 2018, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.