After announcing her pregnancy last week, Katy Perry performed at the Women’s T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday, and Orlando Bloom couldn’t help but gush about his fiancee’s glow. “My babies blooming,” the 43-year-old actor wrote on Instagram next to an image of Katy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the cricket match between the Australian and Indian women’s teams.

Katy headlined the pre-match entertainment on International Women’s Day at the Women’s T20 World Cup final, which saw Australia beat India with an 85-run win.

Performing in front of more than 80,000 people, she belted out the high notes to her hits Roar and Firework.

Mike Owen-ICC via Getty Images Katy Perry poses during the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Media Opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images Katy Perry performs during a concert following the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Cameron Spencer via Getty Images Katy Perry performs on stage with the Australian team during a concert after their victory in the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

The 35-year-old musician announced her pregnancy via the music video for new song “Never Worn White,” which was released online Wednesday. She cradles her stomach in the clip, below, that immediately went viral:

“I am excited,” the singer said in a subsequent Instagram Live chat. “We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.” “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s, I guess that’s how I speak to you,” she added. “That’s how we speak together to each other.” Katy got engaged to British actor Orlando on Valentine’s Day 2019. “The Lord of the Rings” star popped the question during a helicopter ride. He shares a son with model Miranda Kerr. Orlando and Katy are rumoured to be tying the knot later this year.